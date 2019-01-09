Woman survives freak accident when freeway sign crushes her car

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeway sign suddenly falls, crashing down on car below

MELBOURNE, Australia --
Terrifying moments on an Australian freeway were captured on camera.

Dash-cam video captured the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The car's roof caved in, injuring the 53-year-old driver. She was taken to the hospital with neck injuries. She is expected to survive.

Transportation officials say they checked the sign the day before and had no idea this was going to happen.

Crews are now double checking similar signs.

SEE ALSO: Woman blames flips-flops for bizarre crash
EMBED More News Videos

Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentcar accidentcaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as solution to drugs
Victim shot in southeast Raleigh, emerges 10 miles away in Cary
Bench comes up big for UNC in win over NC State
Scam alert: Scammers using iPhone Touch ID to steal your money
US cancer death rate hits milestone: 25 years of decline
Woman rushed to hospital after car jumps curb, overturns in Raleigh
Show More
Wake County population booming, but WCPSS enrollment is not; Here's why
GoFundMe homeless case: Arrest warrant issued for Johnny Bobbitt
Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border 'crisis'
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
Indian Resource Center strives to keep legacy alive after Florence disaster
More News