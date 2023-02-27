The Ultimate French Girl Guide For American Girls

Confession: I'm an American girl whose mind is always on Paris. Their style and way of life seem to have that... je ne sais quoi. Pinterest seems to have caught on to my recent obsession, for they continue to show me ways to Frenchify my life. I know I am not alone in this. So for all of my Francophiles, here is the ultimate list to Frenchify your life.

Stripes are a staple in Paris. Like a Chanel suit, they never go out of style. We suggest pairing it with high-rise jeans, ballet flats, and a bold red lip for a trés chic look.

Image credit: Nordstrom

White sneakers are a classic. It's a versatile show perfect for brunch with friends or running errands. Veja is a French brand focused on saving the environment. Their sneakers are made of organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, and recycled plastic bottles. Wear good, do good!

Image credit: Nordstrom

Skincare is crucial to the French. They understand the importance of prepping and priming their skin at a young age. Caudalie has had a cult following for quite some time. The Instant Detox Mask is a fan favorite, cleaning out and tightening pores, giving clearer and brighter skin. This mask is great for anyone with normal, oily, or combination skin.

Image credit: Sephora

One of the best things about Paris is its coffee. There's nothing like it. Turn your kitchen a little more French with a French Press. They're user-friendly and make a delicious cup of coffee. Not to mention, they look trés chic on the counter.

Image credit: Amazon

These candles are all over Instagram and add an elegant touch to any room. They can be a bit pricey but burn for up to 60 hours. Additionally, you can reuse the glass containers to hold lipsticks and other small tchotchkes. They smell lovely and make beautiful gifts.

Image credit: Nordstrom

This is a fun read on what it means to be Parisian. The authors - four fabulously French women - get real about the Parisian lifestyle and debunk myths about being French. You will take away some valuable and insightful lessons (psst... celebrating flaws is very French!). This also makes a great coffee table book.

Image credit: Amazon

The holy grail of products. While visiting Paris over the summer, I noticed everyone using this product. Fortunately, it's available on Amazon. It works like magic on dried lips and cracked skin. This is a must-have.

Image credit: Amazon

The French keep their makeup routines simple but always have bold red lips. Mac's Ruby Woo (pictured below) is a fan favorite and will give you the perfect pout.

Image credit: Ulta

French girls don't wash their hair every day. The undone-done look is the way to go (Vive La Bedhead!). The go-to product - when your hair needs a little zhuzh - is Klorane's Dry Shampoo. It's made with oat milk and is great for all hair types.

Image credit: Ulta

Elevate your trip to the Farmers Market with a tote. French women are pro-straw totes. They're durable, functional, and very Instragrammable (throw some fresh flowers and a baguette in there and snap a cute selfie).

Image credit: Amazon

This product has been all over Instagram and Pinterest. A little spritz will freshen up your skin and aims to soothe, soften, and calm irritated or dry skin.

Image credit: Ulta

A lip balm and lip tint in one? Yes, please. French Girl Le Lip Tint leaves your lips moisturized with a pop of color. Perfect for those no-makeup-makeup days.

Image credit: Amazon

Every French girl has their signature scent. It's tied to people and memories. From floral to fresh to spicy, the options are endless. Coco Chanel fragrances are arguably the most iconic in France. Not sure the proper way to apply perfume? As Mlle Coco Chanel once said, "Wherever one wants to be kissed." Bisou, bisou!

Image credit: Nordstrom

