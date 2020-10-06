2020 presidential election

Texas neighbors with opposing political signs show how to have friendly relationship

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- As Election Day approaches, tension between the Democratic and Republican parties continue to rise.

However, two central Texas neighbors are urging everyone to lead with love and not judgement.

Tasha Hancock and Marne Litton live in Cedar Park, near Austin. They have been neighbors and friends for six years.

Litton is a Republican and Hancock is a Democrat, KVUE reports.

RELATED: Man places electric fence around 'Trump 2020' sign after it was stolen 6 times
EMBED More News Videos

The lifelong Democrat recently turned Republican says his sign was stolen six times before he decided to take action.



They say they wanted to change the narrative after seeing neighbors bicker online, and political signs vandalized.

"So I may think one way about one subject and that's why I vote a certain way, but that doesn't run my whole life," Litton said. "That doesn't mean I'm a bad person, or my kids are not good people, or we're not a good family and vice versa."

"We're both mothers," Hancock said. "This is to demonstrate to our kids that you can have different opinions, you can look different, and still respect and love one another."

Even though they'll be checking different boxes on Nov. 3, the duo said they will be riding to the polls together to make their voices heard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasdonald trumprepublicanstexas newsdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
2020 presidential, VP debate schedule: What to know
Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
'If Bea can do it, anyone can': 102-year-old gears up to vote by mail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder
Voter registration forms sent with errors to 11,000 NC residents
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
LATEST: Raleigh, Durham leaders to talk 2020 Halloween plans
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
Watch out for scammers as Election Day nears
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Show More
Cary man receives experimental COVID-19 treatment
WATCH: Tree trimmer goes on wild palm tree ride
COVID-19 cases still increasing in nursing homes
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
NC doctors weigh in on 'experimental therapy' given to Pres.Trump
More TOP STORIES News