First Frost Advisory of the season issued for most of central North Carolina for Tuesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brace yourself for a frigid Tuesday morning.

A frost advisory is in effect for most of central North Carolina from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-30s could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

According to the National Weather Service, "a Frost Advisory is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season."

Frost Advisories are common in North Carolina, and they are expected this time of year. This is the first one of the season; more are likely in the coming weeks and months.

Nights will remain cool for the rest of the week, but temperatures will not be quite as cold as Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs later in the week and weekend will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the ABC11 News App