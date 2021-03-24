The Magic of Storytelling | Frozen 2: Anna, Elsa, and the Secret River

Anna launches her and Elsa into another adventure, she just can't help it! Her curiosity bubbles over after hearing her mother's lullaby about a secret white river and all the mysteries it contains.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.