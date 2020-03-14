disney+ streaming service

Disney+ to drop 'Frozen 2' 3 months early to surprise families dealing with coronavirus crisis

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ is surprising subscribers with an early release of "Frozen 2" as families struggle to adjust to major changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hit sequel, originally slated for release in June, will be available beginning Sunday.

"'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

Internationally, "Frozen 2" will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday.

This move comes as millions of schools have closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and some families must figure out ways to comfort and entertain children in quarantine and isolation.

RELATED: Tips for keeping kids occupied in quarantine

"Frozen 2," starring Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna, is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The movie follows the sisters on a journey to discover the source of Elsa's powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmovie newscoronavirusdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
'Prop Culture' uncovers the secrets behind Disney movies
Go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docu-series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News