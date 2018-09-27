Frying Pan flag shredded on live cam during Hurricane Florence to be auctioned

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WTVD) --
An American flag that captivated the Internet during Hurricane Florence in an Explore.org live cam on the Frying Pan Tower, a decommissioned Coast Guard light station 35 miles off the coast of Bald Head Island, N.C. is up for auction.

The three-day auction opened Thursday at 10 p.m. and closes Sunday at 10 pm.

According to the Frying Pan Tower Facebook page, 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Hurricane Florence relief assistance through the American Red Cross.

A live feed of the flag taking a beating during the storm went viral with thousands of viewers nicknaming the flag "Kevin."

The flag has been retired and replaced on the tower which is now a privately owned adventure Airbnb.
