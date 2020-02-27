University Police investigate robbery near FSU campus, lockdown in place

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University is on lockdown Wednesday night after a robbery was reported near the college's campus.

Officials said the lockdown is a precautionary measure as the university's police department investigates the emergency.

A blast e-mail advised students to shelter themselves until further notice.

Fayetteville Police Department is helping in the investigation.

Stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyschool lockdownrobberyfayetteville statefayetteville police departmentfayettevillecumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus fears have NC health officials taking precautions
Nash Co. woman died from blunt force injuries, stab wounds: Autopsy
Bernie Sanders speaks at Goldsboro church
Man charged in 2014 Rocky Mount cold case murder
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
2020 James Beard Awards semifinalists from the Triangle
Search in NC pond for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell 'inconclusive'
Show More
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Wake Tech, county program aims to increase skilled trades training
Troubleshooter Special: Looking Out for You
Historic M&F Bank building re-opens for business
More TOP STORIES News