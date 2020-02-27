University Police investigate robbery near FSU campus, lockdown in place

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University is on lockdown Wednesday night after a robbery was reported near the college's campus.
Officials said the lockdown is a precautionary measure as the university's police department investigates the emergency.
A blast e-mail advised students to shelter themselves until further notice.
Fayetteville Police Department is helping in the investigation.
