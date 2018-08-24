FSU professor discusses ethics behind using genealogy kits to solve crimes

EMBED </>More Videos

Questions arise about using geneology in crime-solving, as in the case of the "Ramsey Street Rapist" suspect.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A process that helped California authorities catch the accused Golden State Killer also helped Fayetteville police solve one of the city's most notorious crimes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

This week, the man suspected of being the "Ramsey Street Rapist" was arrested after police used DNA collected through genealogy websites.

Fayetteville police make arrest in Ramsey Street Rapist case
Fayetteville police announced Wednesday the arrest of a man known for years as the "Ramsey Street Rapist."


The ethics behind this new method of solving crimes is up for discussion.

"One would argue that the ends justify the means. Another would argue that the ends don't justify the means," said FSU Criminal Justice professor Dr. Michael John DeValve. "What if Parabon decides to share their information with insurance companies or other folks that might have collateral consequences that are really problematic?"

'Ramsey Street Rapist' makes first court appearance
The 'Ramsey Street Rapist' made his first court appearance Thursday and police say this marks the end of a very dark era for the victims.


According to Dr. DeValve, by signing up for DNA and genealogy kits, people agree to reveal the identity of their family members, too. Fayetteville police used this tool to track down the suspected "Ramsey Street Rapist."

"Clearing cold cases crimes like this can be healing for victims in really important ways," said DeValve. "What's going to happen is we're going to discover limitations, unfortunately, in time as we make mistakes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimecold caseDNAscienceFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
PETA wants you to stop eating crabs
19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
UNC BOG member: Silent Sam will be back up within 90 days
Show More
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina beats Cary
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More News