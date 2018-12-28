FUGITIVE ARREST

Fugitive accused of North Carolina murder found on Staten Island

A fugitive wanted for shooting and killing a man in North Carolina was arrested at a friend's Staten Island apartment Thursday evening.

By Eyewitness News
NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island --
Police said 26-year-old Davonte Redfern had skipped bail in the February 22 murder of 28-year-old Tristan Kayne Edney in Henderson County.

He's been on the run since he was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges over the summer.

Redfern was caught sleeping around 6 p.m. at the Richmond Terrace Houses on Jersey Street in New Brighton. Investigators originally thought he was hiding with family in New Jersey.

He's now awaiting extradition to North Carolina.
