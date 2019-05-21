Fundraiser scheduled for worker injured in Durham explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members are gathering for a fundraiser to help the family of 39-year-old Enrique Reyes Rodriguez, who was impacted by the Durham explosion.

The fundraiser is going on Sunday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., in the Compare Foods parking at 2000 Avondale Dr. in Durham.

There will be food sales and raffles. It is open to the public.

Rodriguez was working on April 10, when the explosion in downtown Durham happened. Two people died as a result of the explosion.

Severiana Hernandez, the wife of Rodriguez, said he is in critical condition. They have been married more than 20 years and have four children, ranging in age from three to 28.

"We're still having that faith that he is going to get out of this. It's been hard," said Stephanie Reyes Hernandez, one of Rodriguez daughters.

Hernandez said her husband was undergoing a surgery Tuesday and had five surgeries the day of the explosion.

"To see your husband all burned, it's so sad. I don't wish that on anyone," she said.

Hernandez said her husband burned on 30 percent of his body but is slowly starting to talk and walk again.

"I'm happy. I can now see he opens his eyes. He smiles. I said 'you've been reborn, my love.'"

He was the breadwinner of the family and his daughter, Stephanie, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his care and expenses.
