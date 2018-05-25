Funeral on Friday for state trooper killed in chase, crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina state trooper killed in a crash while chasing a suspect will be remembered in his hometown before being laid to rest. (Credit: NCSHP)

YADKIN COUNTY, NC --
A North Carolina state trooper killed in a crash while chasing a suspect will be remembered in his hometown before being laid to rest.

Visitation for Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard will start at 10 a.m.

Friday at the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College.

A funeral will follow at 1 p.m., then a procession will take his body to a private graveside service at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ronda.

The 24-year-old trooper was chasing a driver who fled a license checkpoint early Wednesday when his patrol car hit a bridge support beam along Interstate 77 in Yadkin County.

Suspect sought in chase/crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is dead following a pursuit in Yadkin County.


Bullard had been a trooper for three years, and friends and family said it was his dream job.

Troopers say 22-year-old Dakota Whitt has been charged with murder in Bullard's death.

Suspect arrested in chase that killed state trooper in Yadkin County
The man sought in a pursuit and crash that killed a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedcrashnorth carolina newsstate troopersNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News