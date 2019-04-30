durham explosion

Funeral plans announced for owner of Kaffeinate as cleanup at Durham explosion site continues

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews Tuesday continued to tackle the cleanup associated with the Durham explosion.

Backhoes, dumpsters, and toxic material outfits were visible to drivers and pedestrians along Main and Morgan streets. Throughout the day, Durham residents dealt with traffic build up thanks in large part to the remained closure of North Duke Street.



"I know this sort of thing is probably very complicated just from a technical, legal, and logistical standpoint," said John Kramer, who works near the explosion site. "I can only image the trouble (crews) are going through. I think it's going fine. They're making progress," Kramer said.

Cleanup crews are also having to deal with toxic materials, namely asbestos. Construction workers donned themselves with masks and protective clothing during Tuesday's cleanup. A "decontamination unit" is also parked at the intersection of Main and North Duke.

"I'm sure they're doing it the right way," Kramer said. "I'm sure they're anxious to see Duke Street back open because I know it's an inconvenience and a traffic hazard."

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration is also currently investigating at least six entities or companies associated with the explosion.

  • Durham Fire Department
  • PSNC Energy
  • Tower Engineering Professionals
  • Crown Castle USA, Inc.
  • PS Splicing
  • Optic Cable Technolgy Inc.


Also on Tuesday, the family announced that Kong Lee, owner of the Kaffeinate coffee shop who died in the explosion, will be laid to rest May 7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamexplosiondurham explosion
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Three months after Durham explosion, cleanup continues
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Durham has 'emergency need' for blood donations after explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News