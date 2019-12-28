Funeral to be held for slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard, whose kidnapped baby was discovered with her body

DNA tests could soon reveal if a baby found inside a home in the Houston area belongs to murdered Austin mom Heidi Broussard.

Loved ones will say their final goodbyes to slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard, whose body was discovered along with her alive kidnapped baby one week after their disappearance.

The 33-year-old Austin mother will be laid to rest Saturday at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A funeral for Broussard is scheduled on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, had last been seen Dec. 12 in their hometown of Austin after Broussard dropped off an older child at an elementary school. On Dec. 20, Broussard was found dead and a baby girl was found safe at a home in the Houston area, nearly 100 miles away.

The home where the body and baby were found belonged to Broussard's friend Magen Fieramusca, who was arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse and remains in jail on $600,000 bond.

Police are now investigating to see if Fieramusca plotted to steal her friend's baby, and they believe she was acting like, and telling people, that she was pregnant.

Baby Margot has since been reunited with her father and Broussard's fiance, Shane Carey.

