Jason Wunsch wins race for Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners seat

It was one of two races in Wake County that had to be hand counted because they were so close.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Board of Elections certified the results in the race for a Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners seat.

After a recount, both candidates were separated by just eight votes, the same as before.

The board voted unanimously to declare Jason Wunsch the winner over Elizabeth Parent.

In Cary, Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan are trying to win a seat on the Cary Town Council.

The unofficial count on election night showed Bansal winning by just 67 votes.