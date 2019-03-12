Fuquay-Varina man arrested for embezzling $50K from youth baseball, softball league

EMBED <>More Videos

A Fuquay-Varina is behind bars after deputies said he stole $50,000 from a Wake County baseball and softball league.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina man is behind bars after deputies said he stole $50,000 from a Wake County baseball and softball league.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Charles Frank served as the treasurer for the South Wake Youth Baseball and Softball Association from May 2016 - March 2018.

During that time, he is accused of embezzling around $50,000 of the organization's funds to pay for his personal expenses, including airline tickets, dinners and classes at a local university.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with three felony counts of embezzlement.

Frank was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fuquay varinawake countyembezzlementwake county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Brutal this week': Big Weather warns pollen count is rising
Man shot, killed after fight breaks out at Wake County home
Psychiatrist sued for releasing teen who then decapitated mother
Exclusive: Coach ousted amid Village Academy scandal denies wrongdoing
Goldsboro woman charged with concealing daughter's death
Nash County deputies seek public's help finding woman who was last seen Friday
Raleigh tech CEO goes public with colon cancer diagnosis to raise awareness
Show More
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Durham brothers buy Chick-fil-A meals for service members
Police: MMA fighter McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
Atlantic Beach fire chief dies after snow skiing accident in Virginia
Wake County man delivers communication device to nonverbal Fayetteville boy
More TOP STORIES News