Fuquay-Varina man arrested for embezzling $50K from youth baseball, softball league

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina man is behind bars after deputies said he stole $50,000 from a Wake County baseball and softball league.According to authorities, 46-year-old Charles Frank served as the treasurer for the South Wake Youth Baseball and Softball Association from May 2016 - March 2018.During that time, he is accused of embezzling around $50,000 of the organization's funds to pay for his personal expenses, including airline tickets, dinners and classes at a local university.He was arrested on Monday and charged with three felony counts of embezzlement.Frank was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.