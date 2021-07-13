politics

'Greatest honor of my life': Fuquay-Varina mayor announces retirement after serving for 20 years

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina Mayor John W. Byrne said he will retire and not seek re-election in the upcoming November election.

Byrne has served as mayor of Fuquay-Varina for 20 years.


"I set goals when I became mayor. I made a commitment to those goals, and I've been able to achieve those goals along with the help of some fantastic Town Commissioners and a first-class Town staff. My wife and I are in good health, and we are at a stage in our lives where we want to do some things that require a time commitment that would frankly take away from the responsibilities of being Mayor. This is a great opportunity to step down on a high note and transition to the next phase in our lives," said Mayor John W. Byrne. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to be Mayor of Fuquay-Varina."

During his time as mayor, Byrne advocated for investing in employee education, competitive wages and benefits.

"Mayor Byrne has been an incredibly strong leader in helping to navigate the explosive growth the Town of Fuquay-Varina has experienced over the past 20 years," said Town Manager Adam Mitchell. "His strong vision and commitment, and quite honestly, his affection for this town have left an enduring mark on Fuquay-Varina."

Mayor Byrne expressed support for Mayor Pro Tem Blake Massengill as Mayor in the upcoming November election.


"Blake is the best prepared to take on this important role with the Town. His experience as both a Town Commissioner and Planning Board member give him a unique insight to how local government functions. He is a wonderful family man, business owner, and advocate for Fuquay-Varina", said Mayor Byrne.

Massengill has served on the Town Board since 2013 and as Mayor Pro Tem since 2015.

