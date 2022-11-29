Fuquay-Varina police hopes blue lights can help deter crime this holiday season

Fuquay-Varina police will use the steady blue light on their roof, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is taking steps to make their patrol cars more visible in an attempt to deter crime.

Entering the holiday shopping season, officers will use the steady blue light on their patrol vehicle's roof, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

They don't flash, blink or move.

The purpose of using the blue lights is to provide more of a presence and increase police visibility in the community, according to the department.

"As a law enforcement agency, it is our duty to do everything we can to deter crime and if this proactive measure mitigates one incident, then we will call this measure a success," Police

Chief Brandon Medina said.

The department will still activate the flashing lights when responding to an emergency, or conducting a traffic stop.