Fuquay-Varina police investigating fatal hit-and-run

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina police are looking for a car involved with a hit-and-run that killed a man Sunday morning on N. Main Street.Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.Police say they are searching for a 2002-2006 silver Chrysler Sebring or Dodge Stratus with passenger side damage including the missing side mirror.Drivers were asked to avoid the area Sunday morning.If you have observed this vehicle or have information to aid in this investigation contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191 immediately.