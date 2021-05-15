WATCH
1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting; deputies investigating
1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting; deputies investigating
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are investigating after a shooting in Fuquay-Varina Friday night.
Deputies told ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene that the shooting happened near a home on Country Meadow Drive.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
An investigation is underway.
