Man arrested for pointing a gun at deputies in Fuquay-Varina standoff

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Georga man was arrested in a standoff in Fuquay-Varina on Thursday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Michael Wilson barricaded himself inside a home on South Mian Street for several hours, pointing a weapon at deputies when they entered the home.

Tactical units deployed tear gas inside the home to end the standoff. Wilson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a gun. More charges are pending.

Wilson is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
