Fuquay-Varina teacher returns from Space Camp

Fuquay-Varina teacher returns from Space Camp (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Friday, Nasa launched Space X Falcon 9 for a journey to the International Space Station loaded with 6,000 pounds of cargo.

As the rocket plans to dock Sunday, Beth Selig, a middle school science teacher from Fuquay-Varina settles from her trip to space camp.

Selig spent time in Alabama at the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. She didn't have high hopes she'd be accepted into the camp, noting that many teachers apply multiple times and face numerous rejections.

Her doubts proved false. As she sat next to her husband one-night reading she got the news. "Oh my gosh!" Selig said recounted when she got the news, "I just got in!" Selig says her husband and kids were both excited about the news.

Selig says that 45 states and 35 countries were represented at camp. While there, the teaching veteran of thirteen years became the student. Absorbing former and new space explorations.

Selig says the camp taught her new ideas she will be using in her classroom, including teambuilding activities, and that failure is okay. "Failure is good in the science classroom," says Selig " because you learn actually more from that and that's what we saw as a common theme from the astronauts we met. "
