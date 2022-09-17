Woman who lived to see 18 presidents celebrates 104th birthday

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A southern Wake County woman celebrated her 104th birthday Friday.

Mary Dobbins. who lives in Fuquay-Varina, was born in 1918 when Woodrow Wilson was president. She has lived to see 18 presidents in office.

Dobbins told ABC11 that the secret to her longevity is all about following "scriptures.".

"Love thy neighbor as thy self, always be honest, and tell the truth. Your life will be long upon the land," she said. "Honor thy father and mother. That my life would be long, I had to do that."

Dobbins also said the discipline her father doled out when she disobeyed helped her on the straight and narrow.

The Dobbins family is planning a big celebration for Miss Mary on Saturday.