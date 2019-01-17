Furlough Freebies

By
As the longest government shutdown in history continues, local Triangle businesses are stepping in to help out federal workers. From meals to coffee to haircuts, the list is growing of businesses offering support.

"We sympathize absolutely," explained Traci Frederick, Assistant Manager of Bishops Cuts/Color located in the Dillion in Raleigh.

"We're just trying to give back, we definitely are an up and growing business so we want to help out any way we can, just to let the community know we're here for them," Frederick said.

All of the Bishops salons across the country are offering free haircuts to furloughed employees.

"We're trying to help," Frederick said. "A haircut is a small price to pay just for not going weeks without pay at all."

Along with free haircuts at Bishops, other Triangle businesses offering deals to Federal employees showing a valid id:

Smashed Waffles: Free Smashedwich
Trophy Brewing Co.: Free Pizza

State of Beer: Free Meal

Trophy Tap & Table: Free Meal

42 & Lawrence: Free small drip or cold brew coffee

Bishops: Free haircut
CORE Fitness Studio: Free Month of Unlimited Classes

D-SPOT: Free Haircuts
Fullsteam Durham: Free Beer

You can also buy a craft beer for a furloughed employee through Pay It Furloughed.Com
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robeson Co. detective fired after investigation into DNA related to Hania case
Search warrants reveal new information in shooting of Raleigh officer
Man charged for fleeing from deputy before crash that shut down US-1
Durham mayor says city is safe despite recent deadly crime
3 suspects in custody, one on the loose in Apex gun store robbery
Family, detectives canvass for clues in Cumberland County cold case murder
Triangle businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees during shutdown
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Show More
Latest Kia recall fails to cover Fayetteville man whose car caught fire
Polar vortex to bring freezing blast of air to Raleigh
Fayetteville police make arrest in fatal shooting on Mesa Drive
Bill Ellis Barbecue closes unexpectedly
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
More News