Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts describe chaotic scene, hunt for active shooter

GILROY, Calif. -- Emergency radio transmissions from the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival describe a chaotic scene with multiple victims and a shooter on the loose seen running away.

Transmissions as recorded by Broadcastify.com report a suspect described as a white male in his 20s, possibly dressed in camouflage.

"White male adult in his 20s wearing camo or a green type scarf, camo or green top and last seen on the ... side shooting into the..." one first responder says.

Officials were also said to be examining a vehicle that was possibly reported to be associated with the shooter.

"The Cadillac that's parked at miller and (inaudible) burgundy in color is associated to the shooter who was last seen running."

Emergency officials were reporting multiple victims down at the scene, and requested two helicopters land at a baseball field near the festival to help transport four patients to local hospitals.

Additional patients were transported from the scene by multiple ambulances.

"We have a second victim performing CPR," one first responder can be heard saying over the emergency radios.

The shooting at the festival was reported around 6 p.m. Multiple people were reported shot at the scene and officials were still working to get an exact count of the wounded and possibly killed.

Police and paramedics described trying to get a handle on the scene, and round up all the victims into one place so they could set up triage.

"I'm trying to corral all the victims in one area," one responder said.
