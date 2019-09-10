Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash

CHATHAM, V.A. (WTVD) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash that claimed the lives of a Garner couple.

Around 3:20 p.m., authorities said 59-year-old Donald Lee Butcher and 57-year-old Carollee Ann Butcher were traveling north on Route 29 when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, ejecting the couple.

Authorities said Donald and Carollee were wearing their helmets and died at the scene.
