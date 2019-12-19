Garner man arrested for groping, making cat noises at spa worker

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is accused of sexual battery after he inappropriately touched and made cat noises at an employee at a Garner spa.Police say the victim works at the Ageless Skin Spa where Damino Eaton, 32, was a patron.According to an arrest warrant, Eaton grabbed the backside of the employee after his massage was over and made cat noises at the victim for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification.The arrest warrant also says Eaton made cat noises at the victim.