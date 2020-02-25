Garner man dies after wife is accused of beating him with baseball bat

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner woman is charged with beating her husband on the head with a baseball bat.

According to a release from the Town of Garner, 67-year-old Harriet McNair Boykin is accused of attacking her husband, 58-year-old Joey Keith Boykin at their home on Misty Meadow Lane on Sunday.

Officers said Harriet Boykin hit Joey Boykin several times in the head with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries. Joey Boykin was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Harriet Boykin was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She is currently in jail under no bond.
