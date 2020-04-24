Woman stabbed, 1-year-old hurt at Garner apartment complex, police looking for man involved

Garner Police are looking for Rhoderick Leon Walden, 49 YOA, in connection with the stabbing that occurred last night on Shady Lawn Ct. He was last seen driving a green 2010 GMC Acadia w/ NC Tag ZWZ-3834. If located or know of his whereabouts, pls call 911 @WRAL @WNCN @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/9Jl3WWmnTp — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) April 24, 2020

GARNER, NC (WTVD) -- A woman and a 1-year-old were hurt in a stabbing at a Garner apartment complex on Friday morning, according to police.Garner police say the woman was stabbed and the infant was injured. Both were taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.ABC11 cameras captured police investigating with crime scene tape up around a block of units at The Legacy @ 2000 apartments across from Garner High School.Police are looking for Rhoderick Leon Walden in connection with the stabbing. Walden was last seen driving a green 2010 GMC Acadia with North Carolina tag ZWZ-3834.Police responded to the apartment complex on Shady Lawn Ct. around 2:30.