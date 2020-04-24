Woman stabbed, 1-year-old hurt at Garner apartment complex: Police

GARNER, NC (WTVD) -- A woman and a 1-year-old were hurt in a stabbing at a Garner apartment complex on Friday morning, according to police.

Garner police say the woman was stabbed and the infant was injured. Both were taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

ABC11 cameras captured police investigating with crime scene tape up around a block of units at The Legacy @ 2000 apartments across from Garner High School.

Police say there is a person of interest in the incident. Police responded to the apartment complex on Shady Lawn Ct. around 2:30.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
