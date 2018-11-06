Garner police have arrested three men have been in connection to a string of car break-ins.Authorities said Archie Lee Daniels, Treyveon Devonte Fennell, and Ricky Lamar Denning have all been charged with five counts of Breaking and Entering and Larceny from Motor Vehicle. In addition, Denning was charged with one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Fennell was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.Garner police were called to Stapleton and Foley Drive shorting after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a neighbor saw the three men appearing to hide behind cars in the neighborhood.When officers arrived, they found a car, which matched the resident's description, leaving the area with people inside.Officers were able to stop the car and arrest all three men."The responding officers did a fantastic job of catching these individuals as they were leaving the neighborhood in a vehicle," said Chief Brandon Zuidema. "We not only recovered a lot of property stolen in Garner but in other neighborhoods in Johnston County as well. We certainly want to also thank the alert neighbor who called 911. Those who live in our communities can be the best people to identify suspicious persons or incidents."Garner police are reminding citizens to lock their belongings and hide valuables in the trunk or bring them in the house.Investigators are continuing to work with the Clayton Police Department to try and identify the owners of some of the recovered property. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Grant Davis at 919.772.8810.