CRIME

Garner police find 17-year-old burglary suspect in clothes dryer

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Usually, home break-ins are about what's missing. But this time, it's more about what -- or who-- was found.

Officers responded to a home on Scarlet Green Court around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they caught one teenage suspect, Gabriel Brooks, heading out the back window.

Another teen, Michael Noyce, was found hiding inside the clothes dryer.

Officers say a vigilant neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud noise and spotting the beams of flashlights through the windows upstairs.

Police said the 17-year-old boys had on them a handgun, electronics and a gold bracelet. They believe the items were stolen out of cars parked around the neighborhood.

The teens are charged with second-degree burglary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycrimearrestGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
Cumberland County group home owner accused of defrauding residents
Officials expect to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
More crime
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News