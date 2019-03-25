Crime & Safety

Garner police investigating after man found shot to death in car

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in a car in a Garner parking lot.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in a Garner parking lot.

The man's body was found in a parked car around 8 p.m. near Vandora Springs Road and 7th Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App



A woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of either victim have not been released.

GPD does not believe it was a random incident, and they are asking anyone with information to call them at (919) 772-8810.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygarnerhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
2 injured in Caswell County plane crash, officials say
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Man charged after Fayetteville hostage situation
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Fuquay-Varina police searching for suspect in armed robbery
UNC tops Washington 81-59, advances to Sweet Sixteen
Show More
Parents of child found on SC highway located, police say
Duke edges UCF 77-76, progresses to Sweet Sixteen
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Police investigating fatal house fire in Durham
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News