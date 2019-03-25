Garner police investigating after man found shot to death in car

Garner Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at around 7:50 this evening. A 19 year old male was found deceased in a vehicle near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue. A female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (1 of 2) — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 25, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in a Garner parking lot.The man's body was found in a parked car around 8 p.m. near Vandora Springs Road and 7th Avenue.A woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.The identities of either victim have not been released.GPD does not believe it was a random incident, and they are asking anyone with information to call them at (919) 772-8810.