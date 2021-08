GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are on scene investigating a possible barricaded person Sunday afternoon.Authorities said it is happening near Atchison Street and Highway 50.According to Garner police, the man is wanted for attempted robbery. He is described as a man wearing blue jeans, sneakers and has a goatee. Police said he is armed with a rifle.People are asked to avoid the area.