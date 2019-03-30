Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5215641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in a car in a Garner parking lot.

Garner Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at around 7:50 this evening. A 19 year old male was found deceased in a vehicle near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue. A female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (1 of 2) — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 25, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police have charged a teenager in the murder after a man who was found shot dead in a car last weekend.On March 24 just before 8 p.m., 19-year-old Daniel Merkerson of Raleigh was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a car near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue.On Friday, Ossiwald Lamont Moore, 16, of Garner was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and sale/delivery of marijuana.Authorities said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.A woman was also taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.