Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car

On March 24 just before 8 p.m., 19-year-old Daniel Merkerson of Raleigh was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a car near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue.
On Friday, Ossiwald Lamont Moore, 16, of Garner was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and sale/delivery of marijuana.
Authorities said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Garner Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at around 7:50 this evening. A 19 year old male was found deceased in a vehicle near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue. A female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (1 of 2)— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 25, 2019
A woman was also taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.