Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car

Teenager charged with murder of man found shot in car

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police have charged a teenager in the murder after a man who was found shot dead in a car last weekend.

On March 24 just before 8 p.m., 19-year-old Daniel Merkerson of Raleigh was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a car near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue.

On Friday, Ossiwald Lamont Moore, 16, of Garner was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and sale/delivery of marijuana.

Authorities said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in a car in a Garner parking lot.



A woman was also taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
