Garner woman accused of beating husband to death with baseball bat

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner woman is charged with beating her husband on the head with a baseball bat.According to a release from the Town of Garner, 67-year-old Harriet McNair Boykin is accused of attacking her husband, 58-year-old Joey Keith Boykin at their home on Misty Meadow Lane on Sunday.Officers said Harriet Boykin hit Joey Boykin several times in the head with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries. Joey Boykin was taken to the hospital where he later died.Harriet Boykin was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She is currently in jail under no bond.