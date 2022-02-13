Raleigh police arrest man involved in stabbing in January, killing one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police detectives arrested Gary Earl Jenkins,60, in the stabbing death of Clifton McClam,57.
Detectives issued an arrest warrant on January 6, for Jenkins, after responding to a report of a stabbing on New Bern Avenue at the 'New Bern Mini Mart' in Raleigh, where they found McClam with stab wounds.
McClam was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his wounds.
There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.
