Raleigh police arrest man involved in stabbing in January, killing one

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh arrest man involved in stabbing on New Bern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police detectives arrested Gary Earl Jenkins,60, in the stabbing death of Clifton McClam,57.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant on January 6, for Jenkins, after responding to a report of a stabbing on New Bern Avenue at the 'New Bern Mini Mart' in Raleigh, where they found McClam with stab wounds.

McClam was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his wounds.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmurderman killedstabbingraleigh police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sunny & Cool for Valentine's Day
More Fort Bragg soldiers set to deploy Monday, Biden speaks with Putin
Small florist service in Raleigh busy with before Valentine's Day
Officer dragged by vehicle during investigation in Rocky Mount
Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold
HBCU Experience: Looking at the past, present and future
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Show More
Cat goes missing in Apex from Saturday morning apartment fire
Cisco Systems makes billion dollar offer to acquire Splunk
New job costs Durham man over $10,000 and there are more victims
Walmart lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees
Fort Bragg deployment impacts families and businesses in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News