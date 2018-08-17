Gas leak closes NB lane of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

A gas leak as closed the northbound lane of Rock Quarry Road starting at Sunnybrook Road. No timeframe for reopening that NB lane.#abc11#raleigh#raleightraffic pic.twitter.com/VUJPPpCRwx — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) August 17, 2018

A gas leak has closed part of Rock Quarry Road Friday morning, causing commuters to find alternate routes.Raleigh police said the leak started around 10:30 Thursday night on Rock Quarry Road at Sunnybrook Road.Authorities have yet to say what caused the leak; however, they did say it started to leak into a sewer system.Crews are on scene making repairs and should be finished around 10 a.m.Those hoping to access I-40 should make a right onto Sunnybrook Road to head into downtown or make a U-turn and take Jones Sausage Road.