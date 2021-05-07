40 back home after crews cap gas leak in Durham near Gregson and Demerius

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 40 people are back in their homes after racing out because of a gas leak in Durham.

It happened near the intersection of Gregson and Demerius Street.

Eighteen personnel were on the scene overnight providing fire protection while Dominion Energy worked to stop the leak. Officials say the line was struck during underground utility work.

The area is clear for your morning drive.
