Gas leak secured, but Raleigh roads may be closed overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A broken gas line has shut down several roads in downtown Raleigh.
Around 1:30 p.m., PSNC Energy responded to the gas leak on Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road.
PSNC said the leak was secured around 5 p.m. but the road may not reopen until Saturday morning.
The company said the line break was caused by an unspecified third party.
The leak was said to have occurred at a stub, which is the end of a gas line.
Poole Road has been shut down between Sunnybrook Road and Donald Ross Drive.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.
