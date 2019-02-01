Gas leak secured, but Raleigh roads may be closed overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A broken gas line has shut down several roads in downtown Raleigh.


Around 1:30 p.m., PSNC Energy responded to the gas leak on Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road.

PSNC said the leak was secured around 5 p.m. but the road may not reopen until Saturday morning.

The company said the line break was caused by an unspecified third party.

The leak was said to have occurred at a stub, which is the end of a gas line.

Poole Road has been shut down between Sunnybrook Road and Donald Ross Drive.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.

