Gas leak shuts down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak shut down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

The leak is off Wade Avenue at Saint Mary's Street.

Wade Avenue is closed between Glenwood Avenue and Woodburn Road as is St. Mary's Street between Wirewood and Williamson drives.

A gas leak shut down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.



Officials with Dominion Energy told ABC11 that it happened when an excavator hit a four-inch gas line.

They said crews are onsite and working to cap the leak.



Chopper11 HD is over the scene as businesses and homes nearby have been evacuated.

Thomas Construction, which is working on apartment building construction in the area, told ABC11 that the leak is not related to their work, and said another contractor was doing some digging in the area.

An estimated time for the completion of repairs is not available, Raleigh Police said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible until normal traffic flow is resumed.
