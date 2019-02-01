Gas leak shuts down multiple roads in Raleigh

A broken gas line has shut down several roads in downtown Raleigh.Around 1:30 p.m., PSNC Energy responded to the gas leak on Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road.PSNC said it will take time to fix the leak, as it is primarily underground right now. The company said the line break was caused by an unspecified third party.The leak was said to have occurred at a stub, which is the end of a gas line.So far, Poole Road has been shut down between Sunnybrook Road and Donald Ross Drive. The roads are expected to reopen around 8 p.m. this evening.Please check back for more information.