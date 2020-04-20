Personal Finance

Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states as demand drops during pandemic

Customers in at least a dozen states are seeing gas prices for under a $1 as the demand has dropped during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices are at their lowest level in over a decade, with the average price across the country sitting at $1.82 a gallon. The average is a dollar less than this time last year.

According to gasbuddy.com, the following states are seeing gas for under $1: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin.

A check of prices in Wisconsin shows some customers are paying 89 cents. In March, a gas station in Kentucky lowered its gas to 99 cents per gallon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneygas pricesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Report says U.S. needs 20 million tests per day
Rain continues to move through Central NC
1 dead after vehicle overturns in Durham
The 411: Durham Police help church give back to community
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Wrightsville Beach to reopen with restrictions on Monday
SC plans to reopen state beaches, stores this week
Show More
ReOpen NC gearing up for rally against Gov. Cooper's stay-at-home order
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Man in isolation off the coast at NC's Frying Pan Tower
More TOP STORIES News