2-year-old found dead in parked car in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A 2-year-old child was found dead in a parked car in Gaston County on Thursday.

News outlets report that there was a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was found in a car at a business in Gastonia around 4 p.m.

Investigators are looking into how long the child had been in the car, police said. Police released few details on the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed and police have said so far, it appears to be a "tragic mistake."
