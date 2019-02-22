North Carolina doctor gets 3 years for trading drugs for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina doctor for giving female patients drugs such as Percocet and Clonazepam in exchange for sex. (Credit: WSOC)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. --
A North Carolina doctor has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for giving female patients drugs such as Percocet and Clonazepam in exchange for sex.

The Charlotte Observer reports Michael Alson Smith was sentenced Thursday, having pleaded guilty last year to charges including health care fraud.

Court documents say he traded drugs for sex with at least seven patients in 2017 at the now-closed Mt. Holly Family Practice.

They say he also billed Medicaid and Medicare for reimbursement of patient visits that only included sex.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

His license to practice was revoked in 2017 after he admitted to having sex with two patients, one of whom didn't consent.

Smith was also ordered to pay about $3,500 in restitution and serve two years of supervised release after completing his sentence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctor arrestedcrimesex crimescharlotte newsNC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Proposed bill would make it illegal in NC to use cell phone while driving
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Tax refund advances could come at a high cost
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Mom says 'Cheat Day' lunchbox sends wrong message to young girls
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Man arrested for selling counterfeit tickets to Duke-UNC game, Carrboro police say
Looking for work? Wake County Hospitality Job Fair wants to fill 1,000 positions
Show More
'He didn't deserve this,' mom says of toddler who died after alleged beating
UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke
Zion Williamson diagnosed with knee sprain, status day-to-day
Missing road barriers putting Wake County drivers at risk
Trip to children's museum may have saved Duke medical worker's life
More News