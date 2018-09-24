FBI, Gastonia police searching for 6-year-old autistic boy who went missing after park trip with father

EMBED </>More Videos

The Gastonia Police Department are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

GASTONIA, N.C. --
The Gastonia Police Department along with two dozen other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

Authorities said Maddox Ritch, who has autism, vanished around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.

The pair told authorities they got around the back of the lake when the boy started running.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they started running after him, they lost sight of him.

Officials said Maddox is autistic and nonverbal; however, there is a special team with the FBI that is highly trained that are working to find him.

Search boats are checking the lake with divers and sonar devices.

Officials said family members have been interviewed and are cooperating.

"We're going to explore all possibilities, including abduction, but we're also going to make sure we search every inch of land around here to make sure that he's not simply lost," FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan told WSOC.

Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "I'm the man" on the front.

He is 4' and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Those with any information regarding Maddox's whereabouts should call (704) 869-1075.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrennorth carolina newsautism
Top Stories
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
County-by-county list of closures: I-95 reopens throughout NC
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
28-year-old man dies following Goldsboro shooting
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Hope Community Church accepting donations to assist Florence victims
Show More
Fayetteville residents endured Matthew flooding, now Florence
Wayne Co. woman charged after treating animals stranded by Florence at unregistered shelter
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
NJ dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title and first in more than five years
More News