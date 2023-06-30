Supreme Court to rule today on whether creative businesses can refuse to serve LGBTQ+ customers

The Supreme Court case arguments today were about free speech and LGBTQ+ rights spurred by a Christina wedding website designer in Colorado.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court will release a decision Friday on a major case involving free speech, faith and LGBTQ+ equality -- where a Denver wedding website designer asked the court to strike down Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act, which would require her to serve LGBTQ+ couples or face fines.

The justices will issue decisions at 10 a.m. ET to finish the term it began back in October. Three cases remain out of the 59 argued.

This case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, pits the free speech clause of the First Amendment against legislative efforts to stamp out discrimination against minority groups, particularly the LGBTQ community. Lower federal courts sided with Colorado, saying it has an overriding interest in ensuring equal access to publicly available goods and services.

"If you're open to the public, you need to accommodate everybody. That's a core of our civil rights law, and it has deep roots in American law," said Colorado Attorney General Phillip Weiser.

Lorie Smith, the designer who is Christian, says the state's public accommodations law -- mandating that businesses serve all customers regardless of their sex, gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation -- forces her as an artist to create messages that violate her beliefs. She has not yet turned away any customers, but says the law preemptively prevents her from joining a lucrative line of work.

If the justices were to allow a "free speech exemption" from anti-discrimination protections, Weiser said, the impact could extend far beyond sexual orientation to potentially allow discrimination based on someone's religion, race or ethnicity.

"If a wedding website designer says I will sell Christian websites that have Biblical verses on it, they can choose to design their websites, design their product as they want," Weiser said. "What they can't do is say if you're a same-sex couple, you can't have this website."

When hearing the case in December, the justices appeared sympathetic with Smith. At the same time, the justices seemed wary about the ramifications of a broad ruling in her favor, suggesting a desire to potentially resolve the case on narrow grounds.

The Supreme Court on Friday will also hand down its highly-anticipated decision on student loan forgiveness.