Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The happiness of a gender-reveal party turned to tragedy when a woman was killed by debris from an explosion.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Iowa said, "A gender reveal announcement resulted in an explosion which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim."

KCCI reports that the family was experimenting with explosive material in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media. Family members inadvertently created a pipe bomb with gunpowder.

"Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded, sending metal pieces flying," said the sheriff's office.

Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, was struck in the head, causing instant death.

Gender reveal parties have gained popularity in recent years and there have been several reported accidents.

In 2017 a party in Arizona ignited a wildfire that burned nearly 50,000 acres.

RELATED: Gender reveal party sparks 47,000 acre wildfire

RELATED: Car bursts into flames during gender reveal party.

RELATED: Gender reveal makes huge mess at St. Arnold Brewery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaexplosion
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rainy Halloween possible for Triangle trick-or-treaters
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan dies at 66
WeWork phone booths removed from Raleigh location
Woman hit, killed by freight train in Raleigh
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Arrest made after man found shot to death in Wake County
Semi-truck overturns injuring 2 in Lillington, spills lumber on Hwy 27
Show More
Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series
The 411: 'Clawsome' Halloween costume
Joe Biden stops at Hillside High in Durham for campaign trip
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
More TOP STORIES News