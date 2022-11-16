More than half of GenZers living with parents to save money: New poll

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new survey from The Harris Poll finds that 54% of GenZers are living with their parents because of the economic climate.

The group includes young adults 18 to 25 years old and makes up roughly a quarter of the U.S. population.

NC State Student Colton Outlaw is just one GenZer finding ways to save wherever he can.

He's still staying at home with his parents and opting not to live on campus.

"Being in school, it costs a lot of money to come up here. We can go back and forth of course," said Outlaw.

Parent Gail Abercrombie loves the idea of her son hanging around a little longer.

"My doors are wide open," she said.

But she also worries his generation will have a tougher time purchasing a place of their own.

"Soaring home prices make it impossible for younger people to buy homes," said Abercrombie. "People are moving out of the cities into the suburbs because they can't afford to live in an urban community."

Mortgage rates are up as the Federal Reserve tries to get the inflation rate, which currently sits at 7. 7%, under control.

"Their (young adults) income is just hammered by high prices, rising inflation, which is hammering everyone because wages and salaries have not kept up with the increase in prices," said NC State economist Mike Walden.

The same survey also looked into Americans' overall spending habits.

It's showing 28% say record-high inflation has caused them to swipe their credit cards more often and roughly 56% typically pay all of their bills on time.

Students are hoping the economy is far more stable by the time they enter the workforce.

"It's all skyrocketed right now," said Outlaw.

"I hope it don't get no worse than it is," said NC State student Tanner Brock.

Walden has advice for GenZers. He says don't hold out for the perfect, dream job as a number of businesses might be implementing a hiring freeze six months from now.