Hundreds of protesters gather in Charlotte to protest the death of George Floyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were arrested on Friday night as protesters began to throw rocks and objects at officers in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police station, WSOC reports.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the police station to protest the death of George Floyd.



ABC-affiliate WSOC reports that authorities have geared up and are working to ease protester's right to demonstrate.

The protests follow shortly after Derek Chauvin, one of four officers involved in George Floyd's death, was charged. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
In the video, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd is on the ground. He gradually becomes motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore bystanders' shouts to get off him. Freeman said the investigation continues into the other three officers, but that authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told WSOC he is outraged by Floyd's death calling it "disgusting and cowardly.'

"We keep doing all this work and the behavior of one person basically puts all in jeopardy. It made our jobs in this profession a lot harder. It's ridiculous. It's disgusting. It's frustrating. And I'm getting tired of it," he said.

Putney, like many other police chief within the Triangle, have expressed their discomfort with the handling of the situation.
"I was incensed. Then, I was hurt. And to tell you the truth I have not watched the entire video. I could not watch the entire video."



Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins believes the officers in the viral video arresting Floyd should be held accountable and has even started using the video as a training tool within the department.
"What I saw should be resulting in a criminal investigation. I saw what appeared to be a man going from life to death. It was hurtful, angry, lot of emotions when I watched it."

